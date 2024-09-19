Archana Puran Singh is making a lot of noise over her big revelation on The Great Indian Kapil Show. She revealed that her co-stars, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others, take home 2X of her salary. But remember when host Kapil Sharma clapped back at her claims that he was looting Sony with his high remuneration? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Back in 2019, Navjot Singh Sidhu was embroiled in a political controversy, owing to which he had to step down from The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh replaced him as the permanent guest on the show. The journey now continues on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, which also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, among others.

Archana Puran Singh said Kapil Sharma is looting Sony

During a promotional episode for Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff led Heropanti 2, Kapil Sharma recalled how he wanted to become a “daaku (dacoit)” during his childhood after he watched Sholay. Archana Puran Singh took a dig at his high salary for The Kapil Sharma Show and responded, “Daaku hi bana hai tu, Sony ko loot raha hai, daaku hi hai tu.”

As expected, Kapil Sharma did not hold himself back and responded, “Main hi loot raha hoon na Sony ko? Aap toh lunch ke upar aati hain… hadd hai yaar!”

Archana has always sportingly taken jokes on her, and this was just another instance when she laughed off.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

After the successful Season 1, The Great Indian Kapil Show is now gearing up for Season 2 on Netflix. It will premiere this Saturday, i.e., September 21, 2024. The guest lineup is quite exciting this season, as Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, and Rohit Sharma, among others, will grace the couch.

