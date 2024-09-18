The countdown has begun for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 on Netflix. Fans are excited to witness Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and the rest of the cast take us on the laughter ride all over again. But have any discussions been about replacing Archana Puran Singh from the comedy show? Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, claims so, and below are all the details!

What Sunita Ahuja said about replacing Archana Puran Singh!

In an unexpected revelation, Govinda’s wife, Sunita, claims Kapil Sharma once considered replacing Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest.

She said on Timeout With Ankit Podcast, “Pata hai Kapil Sharma ne bola hai mujhe, ‘Inko (Archana) hata ke na aap ko bithana chahiye’. Maine kaha, ‘Hata toh kam se kam.'”

Sunita Ahuja will never appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

During the same conversation, Sunita Ahuja claimed she would have loved to be a part of Kapil Sharma’s show, but she won’t. The reason is her beef with Govinda’s nephew, Krushna Abhishek, and his wife, Kashmera Shah. “I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote,” she added.

During the conversation, Sunita also confirmed that she will never forgive Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, even if god asks her to. She even refuses to see their faces, let alone work with them on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Govinda’s feud with nephew Krushna Abhishek explained!

It all began when Krushna Abhishek took a sly dig at his uncle on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai,” which did not go very well with the veteran actor. He felt insulted and claimed his nephew had been making money by insulting others on National Television.

This did not go very well with Kashmera Shah, who made a cryptic tweet about people dancing for money. Sunita Ahuja lashed out in response, calling her a “bad daughter-in-law.”

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah have apologized to their Govinda and his wife on multiple occasions, but they refuse to accept the apology.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more The Great Indian Kapil Show updates!

Must Read: Archana Puran Singh Confirms Sunil Grover & The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Members Earn 2X Her Salary On Netflix – Revisiting Season 1 Cast Fee!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News