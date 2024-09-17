Jigra Song Chal Kudiye: Diljit Dosanjh & Alia Bhatt Are Infectious In This Collaboration 8 Years After Ikk Kudi!

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt after lending their voices for the heavenly number Ikk Kudi are back with another ‘Kudi’ number for Alia’s upcoming film Jigra. Titled Chal Kudiye, the track brings an infectious energy on the table. The song is an uplifting anthem that celebrates hope and resilience of women across various fields, urging them to rise above challenges and embrace their inner strength.

With its captivating beat, Chal Kudiye is powerfully sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt. In the music video, Diljit makes a striking appearance in an all-white ensemble, while Alia stuns in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Ghar.’

Jigra is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and the buzz surrounding it intensified since the announcement of iconic singer and performer Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt teaming up again, eight years after their amazing collaboration on the hit track Ikk Kudi.

Written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh, this track is set to dominate playlists. The song is available now on the Saregama YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Vedang Raina playing her brother. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

Check out the song here.

