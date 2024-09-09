On Sunday, the makers released the official teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra, and it has been trending on YouTube and social media platforms. The film’s teaser trailer is different from others as it gives an insight into what the fans are anticipating. Alia shines in the new avatar, and her character has more layers, which will unravel in the film once it hits the theatres next month. Keep scrolling for more!

The action thriller is directed by Vasan Bala, who has been associated with some significant movies in Bollywood. Bala is not only the film’s director but also its screenwriter. Over the past few years, action thrillers have mostly thrived at the box office, with male actors in the lead roles. Now, female actresses are also establishing themselves as action heroes, and Alia is an exceptional actress with the capability to carry a movie on her own.

Alia Bhatt is ready to show the world that she can be an action star as well, and her film Jigra’s teaser trailer is convincing enough to attract viewers. The teaser trailer was released yesterday and has been trending on YouTube, garnering over 16 million views on Dharma Productions’ channel alone while this report is being written.

As mentioned above, Jigra’s teaser trailer differs in certain aspects and is unlike any other conventional teaser. It sets the tone for the movie and prepares the fans for what’s to come – Alia Bhatt in a never-before-seen avatar and a heart-touching sibling bond between her and Vedang Raina. The teaser is dark, and the video’s color palette features striking visuals and the fact that Alia has completely ditched her bubbly girl-next-door vibe for the upcoming movie.

Alia Bhatt has grown a lot as an actor and is slowly entering the action space. Jigra will indeed leave a mark in the Hindi film industry. The fans count the days until they see their favorite actress in this new role. They have been showering praise on the actress in the teaser’s comments section.

One fan wrote, “Alia’s Look is Super Cool here…Very much waiting…” Another emotional netizen stated, “Alia & vedang has made me cry. Bonding between sister & brother is truly magical, magnificent. The teaser just defined the intensity of the bond who can protect each other against any odds.”

“Oh boy! This girl playing Student of the year to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Now this Vivacious role. Being an artist, She always set the bar high, She is on fire,” wrote another fan. One user, praising the Jigra star, wrote, “Alia just keeps outdoing herself with every movie. This is a rare breed of an actor and a star in one.” And one fan mentioned, “Alia’s progression as an actress is really visible. She knows where to put how much emotions… I feel that this movie gonna be a promising one…”

Check out the teaser trailer of Jigra here:

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra, which stars Alia Bhatt as a protective sister to Vedang Raina, will be released on October 11.

