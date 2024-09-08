And it’s official, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents to a baby girl. Deepika was admitted to the hospital yesterday (September 7) and since then fans have been praying for her safe delivery. The couple had announced their pregnancy in February earlier this year.

No sooner was the news confirmed than fans started flooding X with congratulatory messages for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. One of the fans dropped Ranveer Singh’s throwback video from his show The Big Picture wherein the actor had manifested for a baby girl. The actor had said that he wishes for a mini version of his wife Deepika Padukone in the form of a daughter.

Another fan added, “Congratulations to the couple. Praying for the baby’s well-being.” Another netizen said, “Congratulations Deepika Padukone. Wishing you and your princess a lifetime of love, health and happiness.” A DeepVeer fan said, “Congratulations guys, we are all aunts and uncles now. Deepika Padukone has give birth.”

A fan said, “Laxmi has entered Deepika Padukone’s life with a baby girl. She is gonna make her parents especially Deepika a proud and a happy mother. Let’s hope she carries DP’s legacy in movies.” A fan went on to say, “Its a baby girl. OMG I’m literally crying, this feels so special and personal.” Another fan of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went on to post, “Welcome to the world baby pie. Your twitter brothers, sisters, mamas, massis, chachas are all waiting to shower you with all the love in the world. Can’t believe that our most favorite baby is here. I hope both DP and the baby is fine.”

On September 6, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh along with their family members paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for the arrival of their child. The actress looked lovely in an emerald green saree. Koimoi congratulates Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the arrival of their little angel.

