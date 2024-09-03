Deepika Padukone broke the internet recently as she dropped her pregnancy photoshoot pictures. While she posed solo in some monochrome images, flaunting her baby bump, we also saw her husband and actor Ranveer Singh joining her in some photos. Their DeepVeer fans were left gushing as the soon-to-be parents radiated joy and happiness in the lovely pictures.

However, many of Deepika Padukone‘s fans started slamming her trollers and dared them to appear now. For the unversed, not so long ago, the Piku actress was being brutally trolled and was allegedly being accused of faking her baby bump. Some netizens felt that she was having a baby through surrogacy and the baby bump was just a sham. Deepika Padukone’s fans have come to her defense after dropping her beautiful pregnancy photoshoot pictures with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

One of the fans stated, “Where are the people who called it fake pregnancy, lord bless you with some dignity.. again she proved that she is the only one. Deepika padukone. Perfect as ever. Just God bless you.” While another user said, “This was much needed for the people who were spreading negativity saying Deepika is faking her pregnancy, she doesn’t look like pregnant women, it’s pakka surrogacy and she is covering up bla bla. Love you Deeps.” A user added, “Where are the trollers now??” One of Deepika Padukone’s fans further said, “Thank you for uploading this and shutting all the shitty mouths that went on and on about you faking your pregnancy the entire time …I am sure you didn’t let it affect you but I am happy you did this shoot. To all those who loves to gossip, judge and have unsolicited opinions about other people’s lives.” Another fan went on to say, “those who said its fake, hide under the rock and cry.” Well, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shut off their trollers in the most befitting manner, and rightly so.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will reportedly welcome their first child by the end of September. According to reports, the Cocktail actress might give birth to her child on September 28, 2024. Deepika will soon be going on a one-year maternity leave post.

