Diljit Dosanjh’s global Dil-Luminati tour is a roaring success, and how! The singer. His international concerts have also created history, as more than 1 lakh tickets were sold in 15 minutes during the pre-sales. Now, Diljit’s manager has revealed about the ticket sales of his Dil-Luminati tour, which has resulted in a humongous profit of around 234 crore.

Speaking to Connect Cine, Diljit Dosanjh’s manager, Sonali Singh, said that the singer earned a whopping 234 crore on his North America Dil-Luminati tour. She added that resellers were selling tickets for 54 lakhs and 46 lakhs and that there were also buyers. Furthermore, the ‘Ik Kudi’ singer’s fans in Abu Dhabi are also waiting with bated breath to see him perform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Talking about Diljit Dosanjh’s Abu Dhabi Dil-Luminati tour, his manager said the team sold around 30,000 tickets. Furthermore, His manager said this is also the highest number of tickets sold for any Indian artist in that region. However, the scenario was a little disappointing for Diljit’s fans back home in India. The pre-sales for Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour in India were opened recently.

Many fans were left disappointed because they could not purchase tickets for the concert, as the majority of them were already sold out. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the Gold (Phase 3) tickets were priced at 12,999 onwards. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour in India will begin on October 26, 2024. The first concert will be held at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This will be followed by the singer’s concerts in locations like Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Indore, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. By this, Diljit Dosanjh has also added a 234 crore profit to his already humongous net worth of around 172 crore.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh garnered much praise on the work front for his performance in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. He played the role of the controversial singer by the same name, who was assassinated along with his wife in 1988. He has also collaborated with Alia Bhatt for a song titled ‘Chal Kudiye’ for her movie Jigra.

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Box Office (13 Days): Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Crosses The 80 Crore Mark Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News