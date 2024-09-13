In an unprecedented moment for the Indian music and live entertainment industry, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour has rewritten the rules of success, making it the biggest live event in Indian history. With ten cities sold out in seconds and over 2.5 lakh tickets gone, Diljit has become the highest-grossing artist ever in Indian history of live entertainment.

This event marks a significant milestone not only for Diljit but for Indian musicians at large. It proves that live music, powered by a single artist, can capture the public’s imagination on a scale previously reserved for international events. The intensity of fan engagement is comparable to the excitement surrounding the Cricket World Cup, illustrating that Indian music has reached new heights in the global arena.

Diljit Dosanjh has cemented his position as a trailblazer, pushing the boundaries of what an Indian artist can achieve through live performances. His electrifying shows, unmatched fan connection, and ability to sell out entire tours in seconds have set a precedent for future Indian artists looking to make a global impact.

The Dil-Luminati Tour is being organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama, two companies that have redefined the Indian live event scene. Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge production techniques, and an unrelenting focus on delivering an extraordinary fan experience, they are driving a new era in Indian live entertainment. The companies are also partnering with Zomato Live for ticketing, ensuring seamless access for fans to these highly anticipated shows.

Diljit Dosanjh, on this incredible achievement, shared his heartfelt thanks with fans, “I’m honestly overwhelmed. The love, the energy, it’s truly humbling! I’m so grateful to everyone who managed to get a ticket. Trust me, this is going to be an experience like no other. And for those who missed out, don’t worry… there may be some good news. Punjabi aa gaye oye and I promise to make it worth the wait! See you all very soon!”

Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effect Studios, expressed her excitement, saying, “This tour is a game-changer for Indian musicians. The love and enthusiasm we’ve seen from fans are beyond anything we could have imagined. Diljit has set a new gold standard for Indian artists on tour. This is a moment of immense pride for the entire Indian entertainment industry. Diljit has not only broken records but has also raised the bar for Indian artists. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in live events, and we look forward to expanding this tour even further to more cities. We are planning to add more cities to the tour to give even more people the chance to experience this magic firsthand. “

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India Ltd., emphasized the magnitude of the moment, “The response to the Dil-Luminati tour has been phenomenal—this is the magic of Diljit Dosanjh! Having collaborated on over 35 shows with him worldwide, it’s exhilarating to witness his evolution into one of the finest artists globally. It’s truly incredible to witness him scale these new heights.”

With plans to expand the tour to additional cities, Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama are giving fans nationwide more chances to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event. The tour’s success has solidified their leadership in the industry, positioning them at the forefront of India’s evolving live entertainment scene.

Only tickets purchased through the Live tab of the Zomato app will be considered valid for entry. Physical tickets will be delivered directly to the buyer’s selected address at the time of booking. Tickets purchased from third-party resellers will be invalid, and individuals with those tickets will be denied entry.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour starts on October 26, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

