Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about the casanova tag he’s been living with for years. It was mainly because of his romance with Katrina Kaif, which allegedly began on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani sets while he was still dating Deepika Padukone. But do you know that the Ramayana actor once confessed to a lewd remark at a reporter after confessing used to stare at her teacher’s legs? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

During the promotions of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani alongside Deepika Padukone, Ranbir confessed that he was a very naughty child. While most of his teachers would be dressed in sarees, one of his female mentors, who was Christian, would wear skirts. He would sit on the floor, very close to her table, and keep staring at her legs.

Due to his inappropriate behavior, the school even reached out to his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. But that did not change Ranbir Kapoor, who joked in a conversation with Aaj Tak, “Mujhe bohot daat padi lekin tabse mai sudhra nahi hoon.”

What followed by what was totally unexpected! Ranbir Kapoor passed a lewd remark to the reporter as she continued, “Agar aap skirt pehne aaye the toh mai waha let jaata…”

The video had resurfaced on the internet when Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s yet-unannounced mythological film, Ramayana.

A user wrote, “What else would you expect from the grandson of Raj Kapoor who made a career out of objectifying women on screen and having a romp with them off screen.”

Another commented, “Disgusting. He exists but Deepika is the one to get shamed by the general public for CONSENSUALLY dating multiple men at the beginning of her relationship”

“He is such a disgusting and shitty human being that it’s surprising he has fans, let alone dedicated ones who are ready to defend his pathetic behaviour,” read a comment.

It was possibly because of these confessions that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had once labeled Ranbir Kapoor a “serial skirt chaser.”

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for Ramayana. He will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Vijay Sethupathi, Lara Dutta, Yash, Arun Govil, and Bobby Deol in the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood throwbacks!

Must Read: Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer Review: Epic One-Liners + Dusshera Release Amid Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri’s New-Found Stardom, Raaj Shaandilyaa Has Cracked The Blockbuster Code!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News