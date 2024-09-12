Our hearts go to Malaika Arora and her family, who’s coping up with the demise of her father, Anil Mehta. The 62-year-old died by suicide by jumping off the 6th floor of their Bandra residence. He allegedly called his daughters before taking the extreme step and expressed frustration. But there’s a lot of confusion regarding his surname and age. Scroll below to learn all that the internet is talking about.

What exactly happened?

Many wouldn’t know, but Malaika’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, and her late father have stayed together at their Bandra residence for the last few years. He used to sit on the balcony and read a newspaper.

On Wednesday morning, Joyce Polycarp noticed Anil Mehta’s slippers in the living room and looked for him on the balcony. She couldn’t find him there but heard the security guard crying for help. One can only imagine what must have followed.

Anil Mehta’s last words to his daughters

Some reports claim the late father had called both his daughters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, in his last hours. He allegedly said, “I’m sick and tired.” The reason behind his tragic decision remains unknown, but the family has rubbished rumors of prolonged sickness.

When is the funeral taking place?

The body had been sent for postmortem last evening. The police were carrying out the investigation, and the cause of death is unknown. But as you read, Malaika Arora and her family are bidding their final goodbye to the late Anil Mehta. The funeral was scheduled to take place at 11 AM at a Hindu crematorium in Santacruz. Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan also visited to pay their last respects.

The age debate

Malaika Arora had issued a statement regarding the untimely demise of her father. Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice his birth year (1962), which means he was 62 years old. The actress is 50 years old, as per Google, which means there was a gap of only 12 years between the two?

The surname confusion

While Malaika and Amrita use ‘Arora’ as their surname, the last name of their father on the tribute post was mentioned as ‘Kuldip Mehta.’ Rumors have surfaced that maybe he was the stepfather, and their biological father, Anil Arora, is a different person. The Dabangg actress had previously mentioned that her parents had gotten divorced when she was only 11 years old.

Kareena Kapoor Khan postpones work commitments

Best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor stood by Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora on Wednesday. In fact, they all left together for their homes in the evening. The media houses also papped Arjun Kapoor with them.

As per a report by News18, Kareena was supposed to attend a launch event in Mumbai today. It is also to be noted that her film The Buckingham Murders is releasing tomorrow. It is to be seen how Bebo balances her personal and professional life.

