It seems to be the era of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, who are flourishing in their respective careers. The duo is now coming together for the Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video, and the official trailer is out. Get ready with your popcorn because this one will be a promising laughter ride. Scroll below for our trailer review.

The 3-minute 32-second long trailer begins with a glimpse of newlyweds Vicky and Vidya, who record their first night after marriage to keep the spice alive in their relationship. A twist in the tale is witnessed when their CD player, along with the intimate content, gets robbed from their house. Will they be able to save themselves from embarrassment? Guess we’ll have to find that out on October 2, 2024.

A laughter ride!

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer is filled with joyous moments, hilarious one-liners, and peppy songs. Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri’s chemistry is sure to steal our hearts, along with their fantastic comic timing. Raaj Shaandilyaa promises a laughter ride set in a middle-class family, and we’re convinced that it will leave us in splits.

Triptii Dimri & Rajkummar Rao to continue their streak of success!

Rajkummar Rao is fresh from the success of Stree 2. The horror-comedy flick is the highest-grossing and most profitable film of 2024. The actor never lets us down with his acting skills, especially when it comes to comedy. We have huge hopes pinned on this one!

On the other hand, Triptii Dimri is fresh from the success of Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She’s been titled the “national crush,” and the massive hype around her is also helping Laila Majnu re-release at the box office. She will be back to being a straight-forward, fearless girl after Imtiaz Ali’s film, and we surely cannot wait to see her in that avatar.

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa is the man behind successes like Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. And looking at the trailer, he seems to have knocked it out of the park.

A sure-shot box office success?

All in all, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, made on a peppy subject has all the reasons to surprise us at the box office. It is also coming on Dusshera, which is sure to attract footfalls. Will it replicate the success of Stree 2, which was also made on a low budget but minted blockbuster moolah? Only time will tell.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh, among others. Shehnaaz Gill and Daler Mehendi will make special appearances. It is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024.

