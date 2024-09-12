The comedy film Housefull 5 will mark the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. All eyes are on the ensemble star cast, which promises to make this one a laugh riot. This movie can even break Akshay Kumar’s dull streak at the box office. Let us look at who will be reprising their roles from the previous Housefull films and who is the new addition to the star cast.

The OGs Of Housefull Who Will Reprise Their Roles In Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, who were also the main star cast of Housefull 3 (2016), will be reprising their roles as the main male protagonists in Housefull 5. Our beloved Aakhri Pasta, aka Chunky Panday, will also return to his iconic role. Regarding the female leads, Jacqueliene Fernandez, who was previously seen in Housefull 2 and 3, along with Nargis Fakhri, who was previously seen in Housefull 3, will also be seen amongst the female leads in Housefull 5.

Who Is New To The Party?

Talking about the new additions to the cast of Housefull 5, a stellar additional star cast comprising Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and Dino Morea will be joining Housefull 5. There are some stunning ladies, too will be seen, increasing the glam quotient in the movie this time. Apart from Jacqueliene Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa, and Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma will be joining the star cast of Housefull 5. Earlier, B-town beauties like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Lara Dutta have also been part of the Housefull franchise.

Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the film will premiere in London on September 15 and have a 45-day marathon schedule. Housefull 5 is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release date of June 6, 2025. It will be interesting to see whether the movie will turn out to be a success like its previous franchise films.

