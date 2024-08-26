Ram Pothineni-led Double iSmart has turned out to be a huge disaster at the Indian box office, as it has failed to earn even half of its predecessor’s lifetime collection. It also featured Sanjay Dutt in a key role, but unfortunately, his casting failed to create any impact, as the overall collection of the Hindi-dubbed version has been negligible. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the Telugu action entertainer was released on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15). It’s a sequel to iSmart Shankar (2019), which was a huge commercial success. Considering the popularity of the first installment, the sequel was expected to earn a lot of money, but it failed to impress critics and the audience with its content.

To make Double iSmart a bigger pan-India film, the makers roped in Sanjay Dutt for a key role. His presence was expected to help mint moolah in the Hindi belt, but amid a Stree 2 storm and poor buzz, the film failed to leave any mark with its Hindi dubbed version. Reportedly, the veteran actor received 15 crores as his salary. Against this investment, the Hindi collection is dismal.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, the Hindi dubbed version of Double iSmart started off its journey by earning just 0.45 crore. After this start, the film failed to grow and kept falling down and down. During the 4-day extended opening weekend, it earned just 0.90 crore. It wrapped up its 8-day extended week at 1.08 crores at the Indian box office, which is just 7.20% of the amount paid to Sanjay Dutt.

In the second week, Double iSmart (Hind) is practically out of theatres, thus sealing its fate as one of the biggest disasters from the South.

