Twisters Box Office (Worldwide): Glen Powell Starrer Gears Up To Pass A Massive Milestone Despite Its Digital Release

Glen Powell’s Twisters is closing in on a massive milestone at the international box office. While the sequel to the 1996 disaster classic performed strongly stateside (U.S.), it is now gearing up to pass a $100 million milestone overseas despite its digital release.

The standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister featured a new generation of storm chasers led by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones. Right off the gate, Twisters was a powerhouse at the domestic box office, earning $81.2 million in the opening weekend. However, Twisters had a slow start internationally, raking in just over $27 million.

After spending six weeks in theaters, Twisters still managed to pull in $6.2 million this weekend at the domestic box office for a total statewide gross of $248.67 million. Meanwhile, overseas Twisters earned $2.2 million in its sixth weekend, bringing the international cumulative total to $98.7 million. Twisters is now only over a million short of crossing the $100 Million mark overseas, which it is poised to do in the coming days.

As of Sunday, the worldwide gross stood at $347.7 million. According to Box Office expert Luiz Fernando, Twisters is eyeing a $360M-$365M global run.

Twisters is tearing through the box office despite its digital release. It was released on August 13 on Videos On Demand on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, and Microsoft Movies & TV.

Twisters mainly garnered positive reviews from critics, scoring a solid 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Lee Isaac Chung’s Directed film has a near perfect audience score of 91%.

