Stree 2 Box Office VS Animal VS Jawan VS Gadar 2 VS Pathaan: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Beats Box Office Monsters Of 2023

Stree 2 has entered the much-awaited 400 crore club very quickly and has joined the league of Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 as the fastest-grossing 400 crore films. The total 11-day collection of the horror-comedy stands at 401.65 crore.

Stree 2 Beats Gadar 2

In fact, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has surpassed Gadar 2’s total of 11 days. The Sunny Deol film earned 400.70 crore in 11 days, and Stree 2 has surpassed this number. Meanwhile, the film has started its journey towards the 500 crore club.

Stree 2 might enter the 500 crore club, and the possibility is very high. On Monday, Janmashtami’s partial holiday is going to ensure a massive boost at the ticket window, which is already leading to a very high start to the week.

Earns More Than Gadar’s Opening On Day 11!

On the 11th day, horror-comedy earned a massive 40.75 crore. Believe it or not, this number is higher than Gadar 2‘s opening day number! Even after 10 days, horror comedy managed such a huge number, and the trend did not slow down, ensuring a good Monday collection as well!

All Eyes On Monday Numbers

On the 12th day, Stree 2 luckily enjoys a holiday and it seems like the film might cross the 12th day numbers of the biggies of 2023. While Jawan earned 13 crore on day 12, Pathaan registered a collection of 28.50 crore. Animal and Gadar 2, respectively, earned 12 crore and 12.10 crore on the 12th day. Hopefully, Stree 2 will be crossing all these numbers!

Check out the 11-day total of Stree 2 VS All The Monstrous Films Of 2023 here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2024 here.

