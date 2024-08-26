ArulNithi’s horror film Demonte Colony 2: Vengeance Of The Unholy pulls a miracle on the 2nd Sunday. The film was released on August 15 and had a massive clash with a lot of biggies and Thangalaan in Tamil. It even opened low at the box office.

Demonte Colony 2 Box Office Day 11

On the 11th day, the horror film took a massive jump of almost 133% from the second Friday. On the second Friday, the film started its second weekend with a collection of 1.50 crore. On the second Sunday, 11th day, it took a massive jump of 133% from the 2nd Friday and earned almost 3.30 – 3.50 crore at the box office.

After a low opening on Independence, the film started growing over the first weekend itself. On the first Sunday, it challenged Thangalaan with a collection of an unexpected 5.25 crore box office. This was a huge jump from day 1, which earned 3.50 crore.

Trends Better Than Stree 2

The Biggest Jump for Demonte Colony 2 arrived on the first Saturday, day 3 itself when it earned 82% higher than the first Friday collections! Now, with a 133% jump from the second Friday to 2nd Sunday, the film trends better than Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, which registered a 110% jump from 2nd Friday to 2nd Sunday! The Tamil Horror film might have a good closing in the coming week after it had 1.2 times growth than Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy.

