Going by the official announcement of release dates, we are going to witness a big blast at the box office as two big films from Kollywood are locking horns. Yes, we are talking about Suriya’s highly anticipated Kanguva, which is scheduled to clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. Anyone who has a basic idea about how things work at the box office would agree that such a clash between two magnum opuses is not a good idea. And it seems that the makers of the Suriya starrer have finally realized it. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, both films are going to arrive on October 10, during the festive season of Navratri. It’s totally understood that the makers of both biggies want to reap the benefits of the festive season, but it’s also true that each film will suffer a major dent in a clash scenario as it’ll divide the screens. Now, as per the latest report flowing in, there’s good news coming in for fans of Suriya and Rajinikanth, as the clash might not happen.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, the makers of Kanguva have realised that clashing with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan will damage the box office potential of their film, so they’re contemplating about releasing their biggie on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force was scheduled to arrive on Gandhi Jayanti but now, reports suggest that the film has been postponed to next year.

As soon as reports about Sky Force went viral, the makers of Kanguva decided to target the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as it will give them a solo release and a 5-day long extended weekend, which is good for the film considering its massive cost. So, if all goes well, the Suriya starrer might get preponed.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Kanguva is still going on, and the makers are working at a brisk pace to meet the release date in October. Reportedly, the film budget has exceeded 350 crores, but the exact amount is not known.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Is A Jackpot, Enjoys Humongous Returns Of Over 500% Against A Moderate Cost Of 60 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News