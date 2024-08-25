Things do not seem to be any better for Akshay Kumar anytime soon! After a string of flops, his two upcoming projects have been reportedly delayed. We are talking about the comedy flick Welcome To The Jungle and the ariel actioner Sky Force. The news comes after his last films, Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein, are added to his already long list of box office bombs.

Talking about the same, Welcome To The Jungle, which was touted as the third installment of the Welcome franchise, has been delayed. According to a news report in India Today, Jio Studios, which was earlier associated with the project, has withdrawn its backing. The rumors started after the Welcome To The Jungle announcement teaser was removed from YouTube. For the unversed, the movie was announced via a teaser in September 2023. A source close to the development said, “Jio Studios is no more associated with this movie. They backed out a couple of months back, and hence the videos were deleted from the internet.” This has also led to speculations that the Akshay Kumar starrer is being shelved.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which was touted as a slick aerial actioner, has also been delayed. Journalist Rahul Raut shared a post on his X handle that the movie has been postponed for now and will be released in January 2025. Sky Force was earlier eyeing for an October release this year. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. Take a look at the post.

Akshay Kumar’s #SkyForce IS OFFICIALLY POSTPONED… The film is now likely to release in January 2025! Gandhi Jyanti weekend is now vacant with only #Joker2 scheduled to arrive on 4th October… Let’s see which Hindi film comes and claims this holiday spot! pic.twitter.com/SNrTk6y05e — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 25, 2024

Well, this might come as upsetting news for Akshay Kumar’s fans out there. Before Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein, his big-budget film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff also emerged to be a massive failure at the box office. It was also written off by the critics. Well, it will be interesting to see whether Welcome To The Jungle and Sky Force are just temporarily delayed or worse, they get shelved indefinitely in the long run.

