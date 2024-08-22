Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, continues to surpass expectations. Many biggies witness a dip in box office collections during the weekdays, but this horror comedy has held its fort unlike any other. The ticket sales on Wednesday remained earth-shattering and in an altogether different league from Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Stree sequel arrived in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024. It witnessed an Independence Day clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Amar Kaushik‘s directorial enjoyed a huge benefit as its competitors opened to underwhelming numbers and continued its run on a disappointing note.

Stree 2 is #1 on BookMyShow on Wednesday

On day 7, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer registered the highest ticket sales on BookMyShow. As per Nishit Shaw, it witnessed footfalls of 377,500. Stree 2 is indeed unstoppable, and with spot bookings nationwide, another successful day is on the cards.

Take a look at the ticket ticket-sales on BookMyShow in the last 24 hours below:

Stree 2: 377,500 Khel Khel Mein: 18,060 Vedaa: 11,470

Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein on BookMyShow

There’s a drastic difference in the ticket sales. The horror-comedy flick has sold almost 1990% more tickets than Khel Khel Mein, which is second on the list. Last is John Abraham’s Vedaa, which has a little over 10K sales.

Box Office Collections

It was another spectacular day at the box office as Stree 2 added 20.40 crores more to the kitty. The overall collections in India after the completion of a week stand at 289.60 crores.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film will enter the 300 crore club today. It only needs 10+ crores, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it scores 2X that sum, given there’s no visible competition at the ticket windows.

