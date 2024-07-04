Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, was released in theatres in 2018. The horror-comedy received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and was one of the biggest hits of that year. Directed by Amar Kaushik, everyone has been waiting for its sequel, ‘Stree 2’.

A few days ago, the makers dropped the Stree 2 promo, which caused a lot of excitement. Everyone wants to know why Stree is back in Chanderi and what the truth behind Shraddha Kapoor’s mysterious character is. We are just a month away from the sequel’s release. As we count the days till the movie releases in theatres, director Amar Kaushik has given an exciting update on taking the story forward beyond the sequel.

Amar Kaushik On His Plans To Make More Stree Movies

In an interview, the Bhediya director was asked if he plans to make Stree 3. Amar Kaushik told the Hindustan Times that there’s more story left to be told and characters to be explored. Amar stated, “A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5. But we first have to see how much the audiences accept the upcoming film.”

The Stree 2 director added, “As for me, if there is a demand, if I’m asked, I will make (Stree 3). But, I won’t make it just for the sake of it. There should be demand (from the audience). Story mere paas hain, demand ayegi toh main bana dunga.” Furthermore, when talking about the sequel, Kaushik mentioned that there are a lot of expectations from the sequel, which made him nervous. However, he believes they made a good film with full honesty and hopes people will like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The excitement for Stree 2 is not only because of the cliffhanger but also because Amar Kaushik has brought together the world of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya in it. Fans can’t wait to see what they have to offer with this crossover in the future. Similarly, Sharvari and Abhay Varma’s Munjya have also joined the horror comedy universe.

Stree 2 releases in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Must Read: Kakuda Trailer Review: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha & Saqib Saleem Promise Laughter Amidst A Deadly Curse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News