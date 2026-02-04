Netflix India had its Slate Unveil Event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The streaming brand announced several upcoming shows that caught the audience’s attention. However, the Tamil series Legacy turned out to be a head-turner in the star-studded event.

The R. Madhavan-starrer is a gangster series that explores the story of an aging patriarch who tries to save his legacy by fighting powerful external forces. Faced with a prophecy of downfall and an inevitable siege, Periyavar, the head of a gangster empire, fights back as faultlines show up in his once iron-clad kingdom.

Legacy Plot

The trailer of Legacy carries the caption, “There is an empire, a throne, and everything. But who has the merit to wear that crown?” Fire becomes an important theme in the series, representing power, which is never biased and yet always faithful to him who wields it.

The series’ trailer reveals that R. Madhavan’s character, Periyavar, is keen on protecting the four pillars of his gangster empire: a loyal gang, political weight, the faith of the people, and family. On the other hand, Abhishek Bannerjee’s character looks to dismantle all of these pillars, one by one, to initiate a siege in Periyavar’s kingdom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Legacy represents an ambitious chapter into the anatomy of power, succession, and the emotional weight of what is left behind. Set within a formidable crime world, the series examines how ambition, loyalty, and blood ties collide when the future of an empire hangs in the balance.

Legacy is set to be one of the most important shows in Netflix’s 2026 slate. Directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Subramanian, the gangster thriller will soon be available for streaming in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Legacy Cast & Crew

Produced by Stone Bench Studio, Legacy flaunts a strong ensemble cast. Apart from R. Madhavan and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles, the series features Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Watch the trailer of the upcoming series:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South!

Must Read: Super Subbu: Netflix’s First Telugu Series Starring Sundeep Kishan & Mithila Palkar Promises A Laugh-Out-Loud Tale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News