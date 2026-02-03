Super Subbu: Director & Major Cast Members

Major cast members from Super Subbu include names like Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary, and Getup Srinu. The series is directed by Mallik Ram, with him serving as one of the writers for the show as well, alongside Ramesh Eligeti.

Super Subbu: Plot & Storyline

A totally unlucky teacher, desperate to escape his dad’s tyranny, gets stuck teaching sex education in a remote and virile village! The hilarious twist? He’s a virgin himself! Thus ensues a wild ride where love, laughs, and awkward moments collide.

More About Super Subbu

The Telugu series Super Subbu is produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati in association with Chilaka Productions. With Akshita Akki as the executive producer for the show.

Being Netflix’s first Telugu series and that too pertaining to the lines of the comedy genre, it seems like something interesting is boiling in the pot for the fans. It is fair to say that if the series strikes a chord with its targeted segment of audience, there is no stopping it from emerging as a complete entertainer.

Furthermore, the magnificent casting of Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, and Murali Sharma is likely to draw the audience’s interest towards the show. How it will turn out, only time will tell! Although from the early looks of it, after watching the trailer, it feels like the makers have got the initial intent bang on.

Check Out Super Subbu Trailer Below:

