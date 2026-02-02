Just when you thought the multiverse of madness was a thing only Marvel or Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe could achieve, the Indian digital space might just prove you wrong. JioHotstar has brought not 10 or 20 but 50 social media stars, belonging to different fields, mostly television, to compete in a reality show titled The 50. Honestly, watching the premiere of this reality show on February 1, felt like accidentally walking into a high school reunion – It was loud, it was chaotic, and it felt like someone took Bigg Boss, stripped away the budget, and mixed it with Rise and Fall!

The Premise – Unnecessary Chaos!

The show brings together 50 social media influencers and reality show veterans under one roof. They are assembled in an arena monitored by a mysterious masked figure and forced to play games for a prize pool that penalizes them if they fail. Sounds like Squid Game? Kind of, just that this one is Squid Game from Meesho!

However, getting 50 people with massive egos into one frame is a nightmare. The initial visual of the crowd is impressive. But this would turn into a massive chaos now, that these 49 (1 of them was eliminated last night itself), would live together in a palace! In the first episode, Prince Narula and Karan Patel take the limelight! They have the charm, but even they look a bit confused as to why they are playing an ego battle with five different ex-Roadies.

Unlike Bigg Boss, which can be a slow burn, The 50 moves fast. The eliminations start early, which is the only thing keeping the audience from hitting the back button. However, this doesn’t feel like a competition; it feels like an alumni meet for reality show veterans.

There isn’t a single original bone in this show’s body. From the masked leader to the bunker setting, we’ve seen it all before, done better, and with more meaningful stakes. The audience is currently suffering from reality fatigue. We just finished a Bigg Boss season, Splitsvilla is always lurking, and MasterChef is running already! Khatron Ke Khiladi might also be around the corner.

How Can This Work?

50 is too many a number! We don’t know who to root for. They need to narrow it down immediately to at least let us remember the names and scan through the personalities! This Takeshi Castle setup is clearly not working. Give us something that tests their actual strengths or skills – physically, psychologically, or creatively!

