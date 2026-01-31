The OTT world witnessed a huge boost in 2025, with some massive record-breaking numbers! The crown of 2025’s OTT king is being shared by two superstars – Rishab Shetty and Akshay Kumar. While Kantara fever was far from over, and it dominated the OTT world for 5 weeks, Khiladi Kumar and his releases also had a great impact digitally!

Rishab Shetty Tops The Chart!

Rishab Shetty proved that the Kantara fever is far from over. Kantara Chapter 1 streams on Prime Video, and it secured the #1 spot with a staggering 18.9 million views in its lifetime, claiming the throne of the most viewed OTT film of 2025. The rooted storytelling and the buzz for the prequel worked in favor of the film!

Akshay Kumar: The Undisputed King of OTT

The one actor who dominated the digital space in 2025 was Akshay Kumar. The superstar achieved a rare milestone by placing two out of his three films on the most-viewed films of 2025 list. Kesari: Chapter 2, with 18.1 million views, was the third most-viewed non-Netflix film of 2025. Meanwhile, Housefull 5 secured a spot in the top 5 with 13.6 million views. Jolly LLB 3 on Netflix garnered a viewership of 9.8 million.

The Top 10 Most Viewed OTT Films

While Kantara Chapter 1 held the single-film record for the highest debut week, Akshay Kumar is ruling the volume game digitally. With three major releases performing consistently, he successfully transitioned his massive theatrical fan base to the small screen as well.

Saif Ali Khan’s Netflix original Jewel Thief and Rajinikanth‘s Coolie also held the top spots in 2025 and showcased the massive pull of stardom on OTT platforms as well.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Indian films on OTT in 2025. These films arrived on any OTT platform either as a direct release or after completing their theatrical run.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video): 18.9 Million Views Jewel Thief (Netflix): 18.2 Million Views Kesari: Chapter 2 (JioHotstar): 18.1 Million Views Coolie (Prime Video): 17.4 Million Views Housefull 5 (Prime Video): 13.6 Million Views Tourist Family (JioHotstar): 13.1 Million Views Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra (JioHotstar): 10.5 Million Views Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix): 12.4 Million Views Raid 2 (Netflix): 12.3 Million Views Saiyaara (Netflix): 10 Million Views

Note: All the numbers have been compiled from the weekly reports by Ormax and Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Haq OTT Verdict (Week 4): Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Roar On Netflix As They Axe Every Single Bollywood Film Of 2025-2026 Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News