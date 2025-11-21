Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has managed to hit a record debut with its viewership on Netflix as well. The film arrived on the platform on November 14. In four days, the film managed to enter the top 10 best debuts by a Hindi film that arrived on the platform after completing its theatrical release.

Trending At Number 1 In India & Pakistan

Jolly LLB 3 is trending at the number 1 spot in India & Pakistan in the list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week. Meanwhile, it is trending in the top 10 spots in 7 other countries, including Mauritius, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE.

According to data by Netflix from November 10 – 16, 2025, Jolly LLB 3, garnered a viewership of 2.7 million on Netflix against 7 million viewing hours and secured the 4th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by a Danish romantic comedy, Mango.

Seventh Most Viewed Film In Debut Week

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film, which also stars Saurabh Shukla, turned the seventh most-viewed Hindi film in its debut week on Netflix. It surpassed the debut week viewership of Chhaava, Mahavatara Narsimha, Tehran, and Son Of Sardaar 2.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership for Bollywood films that arrived on Netflix after completing their theatrical run.

Raid 2: 5.6 Million Sikandar: 5.1 Million Jaat: 4.1 Million Saiyaara: 3.7 Million War 2 : 3.4 Million Deva: 2.8 Million Jolly LLB 3: 2.7 Million Mahavatara Narsimha: 2.3 Million Chhaava | Tehran: 2.2 Million Son Of Sardaar 2: 1.9 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

