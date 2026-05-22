Akshay Kumar has had quite the journey in the post-COVID era; from early successes to a rough patch of back-to-back failures, and then a comeback. With Bhooth Bangla becoming a clean box office success and the actor’s overall momentum firmly restored, the next big question is this: can Welcome To The Jungle power him to the 2500 crore mark globally in the post-COVID period? Let’s discuss it below!

Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID run has been a rollercoaster, yet crosses 2100 crore

It hasn’t been an easy road. After Sooryavanshi’s roaring start with 291.14 crore globally, Akshay went through a rough patch. His Bachchhan Paandey scored 73.29 crore. Samrat Prithviraj earned 90.24 crore, followed by Raksha Bandhan’s 63.35 crore. Ram Setu did a business of 83.02 crore, while Selfiee scored 23.97 crore. Amid such a disappointing run, OMG 2 came at the right time and amassed 220 crore. It was followed by Mission Raniganj’s 42.18 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s ninth theatrical release post-COVID, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, grossed 111.88 crore. It was followed by Sarfira’s 33.17 crore and Khel Khel Mein’s 56.02 crore. Sky Force scored 174.21 crore, and Kesari Chapter 2 earned 145.73 crore. Released amid good buzz, Housefull 5 grossed 304.12 crore worldwide, making it Akshay’s highest-grossing film post-COVID. It was followed by Jolly LLB 3, which scored 170.26 crore.

Bhooth Bangla is running in theaters and, in 35 days, has grossed 279.87 crore. Overall, the Bollywood superstar has grossed a cumulative collection of 2162.45 crore at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID releases (gross):

1. Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore

2. Bachchhan Paandey – 73.29 crore

3. Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore

4. Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crore

5. Ram Setu – 83.02 crore

6. Selfiee – 23.97 crore

7. OMG 2 – 220 crore

8. Mission Raniganj – 42.18 crore

9. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.88 crore

10. Sarfira – 33.17 crore

11. Khel Khel Mein – 56.02 crore

12. Sky Force – 174.21 crore

13. Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crore

14. Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore

15. Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore

16. Bhooth Bangla – 279.87 crore

Total – 2162.45 crore

Akshay Kumar targets the 2500 crore milestone with Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome franchise is one of Bollywood’s most-loved comedy franchises. The original Welcome (2007) was a cult hit, and Welcome Back (2015), despite the absence of Akshay Kumar, pulled in over 150 crore worldwide thanks to the franchise’s goodwill. Welcome To The Jungle now brings Akshay back to the franchise, and there’s genuine excitement about the film.

With Alpha releasing on July 10 and Dhamaal 4 getting postponed to July 17, Welcome To The Jungle has a free run of two weeks, which should be enough to mint big moolah if word of mouth is in its favor. So, if content gets clicked with the audience, the upcoming comedy magnum opus can easily cover the remaining 337.55 crore, helping Akshay Kumar reach the 2500 crore milestone globally in the post-COVID era.

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