Akshay Kumar’s next comedy outing is Welcome To The Jungle and the teaser of the film has dropped. After watching this teaser, I have a confession to make. My inner 90s and 2000s kid is currently doing a happy dance, screaming, and thanking the Cinema Gods because finally, comedy is back in Bollywood. After bringing back his classic charm in the recently successful Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is ready to unleash what looks like the ultimate comedy powerhouse of the year!

If you thought the previous installments of this franchise were a riot, think again after watching this teaser. It feels like a giant, chaotic family reunion of India’s most iconic comedy universes, and it is a spectacle you simply cannot miss!

Welcome To The Jungle teaser starts, and within exactly three seconds, a wave of pure nostalgia hits you right in the face. Seeing the epic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty sharing the screen again feels like a warm, hilarious hug. It immediately transports you back to the golden days of Hera Pheri.

The masterstroke here is how director Ahmed Khan has subtly managed to blend the distinct flavors of Bollywood’s biggest comedy franchises into one mammoth jungle of madness. I mean it is literally a Universe of stars. I wanted to count the number of actors populating this teaser, but I lost track because it is literally uncountable. There is Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, with Akshay Kumar commanding the ship with his effortless, signature humor.

The camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which has given us multiple hits in history, is once again the beating heart of this madness. Every single actor seems to be having the time of their life, and that infectious energy jumps right off the screen.

We live in an era heavily dominated by dark, gritty action spectacles and mind-bending thrillers. In such times, Welcome To The Jungle is the gusty wind that was much needed. It is a loud, proud, unapologetic entertainer designed to bring the mass comedy back to the theaters!

Check out the teaser here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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