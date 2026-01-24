Roshan Meka’s period sports action drama Champion is coming to OTT platforms after a disappointing theatrical run. The film reportedly grossed just ₹17 crores worldwide. Although the official budget has not been revealed to the public, reports suggest it was made on a budget of around ₹45 crores.

The film also marked Mollywood actress Anaswara Rajan’s Telugu debut as the female lead. After a poor box-office showing, the period sports drama, which hit theaters on December 25 last year, will soon be available to stream at home.

Champion Streaming Date

Champion is coming to Netflix this January. It will be available for streaming from Thursday, January 29, 2026. Netflix has officially confirmed the date. In addition to the original Telugu version, Champion has also been dubbed in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Champion Plot

A period sports drama set during India’s independence, but before the integration of Hyderabad into the newly formed Indian Union. Roshan Meka’s character, Michael C. Williams, is a highly talented footballer who stays out of politics and remains unconcerned with it. His ambition is to leave India and move to London to play professional football. However, his plans get derailed, and he becomes involved in local politics because of Tallapudi Chandrakala, played by Anaswara Rajan.

Champion Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Pradeep Advaitham, Champion stars Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Murali Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kalyan Chakravarthy Nandamuri, Kay Kay Menon, Avantika, Santhosh Prathap, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

The film is produced by Priyanka Dutt, Umesh Kumar Bansal, C. Aswani Dutt, G.K. Mohan, and Gemini Kiran. Madhie handled cinematography, Mickey J. Meyer composed the music, and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao handled editing for the movie.

