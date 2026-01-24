Streaming giant Netflix’s movie slate in the second half of 2025 delivered an interesting mix of prestige cinema and global pop-culture hits. From Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein to the wildly popular KPop Demon Hunters, these titles didn’t just dominate viewing charts; they generated significant global buzz. Here’s how Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies from July to December 2025 rank in terms of audience reception.

1. KPop Demon Hunters – 482 Million Views

Director : Chris Appelhans & Maggie Kang

: Chris Appelhans & Maggie Kang IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Plot: The film follows elite K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who secretly lead double lives as demon hunters. By day, they dazzle millions of fans with electrifying performances, and by night, they battle supernatural forces to keep their city and their fans safe.

2. Happy Gilmore 2 – 135 Million Views

Director : Kyle Newacheck

: Kyle Newacheck IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Plot: The sports comedy sequel follows Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler), who returns to the spotlight after years away from competitive golf when unexpected circumstances draw him back to the sport he once dominated.

3. Frankenstein – 98 Million Views

Director : Guillermo del Toro

: Guillermo del Toro IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Plot: Based on Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel, the gothic sci-fi horror follows Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who succeeds in bringing a creation to life. However, his reckless ambition soon leads to devastating consequences. Jacob Elordi plays the role of the monstrous creature.

4. My Oxford Year – 86 Million Views

Director : Iain Morris

: Iain Morris IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Plot: The romantic drama follows an ambitious young woman who fulfills her lifelong dream of studying at Oxford University. There, she forms a deep connection with a charming local man, forcing her to rethink her carefully planned future.

5. The Old Guard 2 – 82 Million Views

Director : Victoria Mahoney

: Victoria Mahoney IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Plot: The action-fantasy sequel follows Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors as they face new threats that challenge their unity and purpose. As secrets from the past resurface, the group must fight to protect humanity.

6. The Woman in Cabin 10 – 80 Million Views

Director : Simon Stone

: Simon Stone IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Plot: The mystery thriller follows a travel journalist (Keira Knightley) aboard a luxury cruise who believes she has witnessed a murder late at night. When no one else on the ship believes her, she begins investigating on her own, uncovering secrets that might put her in danger.

7. A House of Dynamite – 76 Million Views

Director : Kathryn Bigelow

: Kathryn Bigelow IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Plot: The intense political thriller centers on a sudden nuclear missile threat against the United States. As time runs out, top government and military leaders race to identify who launched it and decide how to respond, under immense pressure, uncertainty, and consequences that could change the world. It features Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, and Tracy Letts in the main roles.

8. The Thursday Murder Club – 69 Million Views

Director : Chris Columbus

: Chris Columbus IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Plot: Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, the whodunnit follows four sharp-witted retirees who discuss unsolved crimes. When a real murder occurs close to home, the unlikely group puts their curiosity and life experience to crack the case. It stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie in the lead roles.

9. Brick – 67 Million Views

Director : Philip Koch

: Philip Koch IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Plot: The sci-fi mystery thriller follows a couple who wake up to discover their apartment building has been mysteriously sealed off by solid brick walls overnight. With no way out and rising panic among residents, they must work together to understand what’s happening before the situation turns deadly.

10. The Great Flood – 66 Million VIews

Director : Byung-woo Kim

: Byung-woo Kim IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Plot: In this sci-fi disaster thriller, a single mother who works as an AI researcher struggles to keep her young son safe as massive floods spread across Seoul and beyond. Trapped inside their apartment building, they race against time to escape the rising waters.

Overall, the rankings show that viewership and audience ratings don’t always align. For example, films with vastly different viewership levels sometimes end up with similar IMDb scores. For instance, KPop Demon Hunters and Frankenstein both have a 7.5 IMDb rating, even though KPop Demon Hunters amassed 482 million views compared to Frankenstein’s 98 million. This contrast highlights how Netflix’s biggest hits and smaller-viewed titles can generate a rather similar audience reception.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: 5 Sam Raimi Films That’ll Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat: From Don’t Breathe To Send Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News