Champion, starring Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan, concluded its opening day on a decent note. On the occasion of Christmas (December 25), the film gained traction in the Telugu market. Yesterday, a couple of other Tollywood movies released alongside, but it still managed to attract its share of audiences on day 1, helping to post a score of above 2.5 crores at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Telugu period sports drama released in theaters yesterday. It received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the concept and performances, but also drew criticism for its direction and other aspects. Among audiences, it has received average word of mouth so far, which may hinder the film’s box office collection in the long run.

How much did Champion earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Champion earned an estimated 2.75 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 3.24 crore gross. Since word of mouth is completely positive, the film might not see a big surge over the weekend, but still, there will be an upward trend on Saturday (day 3) and Sunday (day 4). So, a healthy sum is expected to come during the 4-day extended opening weekend.

With a start of 2.75 crores, Champion has scored better than Roshan Meka’s last release, Pelli SandaD. For those who don’t know, Pelli SandaD opened at 2.02 crores. Compared to it, the latest release opened with 36.13% more collection.

Champion needs 40 crore+ to enter the safe zone?

While there’s no official word about the budget, the Roshan Meka starrer was reportedly made at 45 crores. Against this cost, the film must earn 45 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Getting up to this number isn’t impossible, but it’s really a tough task. To reach 45 crore net in the lifetime run, the film must perform really well during the opening week.

