Mohanlal’s last theatrical release of 2025, Vrusshabha, has arrived in theaters amid low pre-release buzz. It was expected to start slow at the Indian box office, but no one ever thought it would become a disaster on its opening day. Mounted on a big budget, the film has registered a dismal collection on day 1, staying well below the 1 crore mark. Among all post-COVID releases of the Mollywood legend, it just managed to cross Alone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The fantasy action drama released in theaters on the occasion of the Christmas holiday (December 25). Before the release, the film failed to generate buzz on the ground level. Still, considering Mohanlal’s golden run this year, the film was expected to attract a sizable audience. In reality, it opened to shockingly low openers. Even initial word of mouth and reviews are not in favor, giving it little chance to gain momentum.

Vrusshabha records Mohanlal’s 2nd lowest opening post-COVID

As per Sacnilk, Vrusshabha earned an estimated 60 lakh net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 70 lakh gross. It’s a dismal start, and compared to Mohanlal’s last release, Hridayapoorvam (3.25 crores), it’s a decline of 81.53%.

With just 60 lakh coming in, Vrusshabha has registered the second-lowest opening for Lalettan at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. It made its place below Monster (1.8 crores).

Domestic opening day collection of Mohanlal’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

L2: Empuraan – 21 crores Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea – 6.37 crores Malaikottai Vaaliban – 5.65 crores Thudarum – 5.3 crores Aaraattu – 3.62 crores Barroz – 3.45 crores Hridayapoorvam – 3.25 crores Neru – 2.8 crores Monster – 1.8 crores Vrusshabha – 60 lakh Alone – 45 lakh

Disaster on the opening day!

Reportedly, the fantasy action drama was made on a budget of 70 crores. Against this budget, it must earn 70 crore net to avoid being a failure. However, considering the low start and poor feedback from the audience, it might even fail to touch 10 crore net in the lifetime run. So, on the opening day itself, the film has sealed its fate as a disaster.

