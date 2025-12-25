Vrusshabha is the fourth and the last release of Mohanlal in 2025. Considering the glorious run of the Mollywood superstar this year, the film was expected to do well at the Indian box office, but it seems that the biggie is going to struggle during its run. The latest Malayalam film is mounted on a huge scale, making it a risky affair. Let’s find out what the budget of the film is, and how much it needs to enter the safe zone!

The Malayalam fantasy action drama released in theaters today (December 25), on the occasion of the Christmas holiday. Despite featuring Lalettan in a double role, the film failed to generate the required buzz during the pre-release stage, and as far as the opening day is concerned, it is heading towards a poor collection at the Indian box office.

How much Vrusshabha needs to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

Vrusshabha has been in the making since mid-2023, and finally, it has made it to theaters. For the makers, it’s a very risky project due to its scale. It has been learned that the latest Mollywood biggie was made on a huge budget of 70 crores. With this amount spent on making the film, the film needs to earn 70 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure.

Vrusshabha set to be a big failure?

To become a clean hit, Vrusshabha needs to make 100% returns at the Indian box office, and for that, it needs to score 140 crore net. With poor initial word of mouth and reviews, the film will struggle to enter the safe zone, let alone emerge as a clean hit.

The film seems to be a big loser in the making, and it is likely to end Mohanlal’s successful streak of 2025. For those who don’t know, the Mollywood legend delivered three back-to-back money spinners in the form of L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam. His latest release is likely to struggle, considering poor feedback, thus concluding the year on a disappointing note.

