Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, concluded the third week on a rocking note. While the domestic run is nothing short of a dream, the film is also making a strong impact in the overseas market. Recently, it crossed the 200 crore mark at the overseas box office, and yesterday, on day 21, it surpassed Hindi Medium internationally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the overseas box office in 21 days?

After a decent to good start internationally, the spy action thriller displayed a terrific hold for weeks, with superb jumps during weekends. As a result, it has managed to score a double century within three weeks. The major contribution has come from North America (the USA and Canada), where the film has scored above $15 million (134+ crores) in 20 days.

Overall, as per the official data shared by the makers, Dhurandhar has amassed a solid 217.5 crore gross at the overseas box office in 21 days. With this, it has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film in the overseas market by a big margin.

Dhurandhar enters all-time top 10 Bollywood overseas grossers

With 217.5 crore gross coming in three weeks, Dhurandhar has become the tenth-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market. To grab the tenth spot, it surpassed Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium (205.21 crores). Soon, it will cross Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 (229 crores) to claim the ninth spot.

Before concluding its international run, the film will comfortably surpass the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (257 crores). Surpassing PK (342.5 crores) is out of reach in the first phase of overseas run.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross):

Dangal – 1521 crores Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores Andhadhun – 361 crores PK – 342.5 crores Animal – 257 crores Dhoom 3 – 229 crores Dhurandhar – 217.5 crores (21 days)

