Mammootty’s Kalamkaval has ended its third week theatrical run on an underwhelming note. After a good first week, the film dropped more than expected in the second week and further slowed down in the third week. Overall, it has managed to score a healthy sum at the worldwide box office in 21 days, grossing above 80 crore. As the film enters its final stage of the theatrical run, let’s check out its return on investment and global collection so far.

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 21 days?

Since the neo-noir crime thriller has slowed down, it didn’t witness an impact of the Christmas holiday (December 25). In India, it earned just 19 lakh on its day 21, the third Thursday. Overall, the film has earned 36.58 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 43.16 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 38.25 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 21-day worldwide box office collection stands at 81.41 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 36.58 crores

India gross – 43.16 crores

Overseas gross – 38.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 81.41 crores

Box office returns and verdict

Reportedly, Kalamkaval was made on a budget of 29 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 36.58 crore net so far at the Indian box office, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 7.58 crores. Calculated further, it equals 26.13% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

It’s currently Mollywood’s 5th highest-grosser of 2025!

With 81.41 crore gross in the kitty, the Mammootty starrer is the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It will conclude the run in the same position, below Dies Irae (82.19 crore gross).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025 globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kalamkaval – 81.41 crores (21 days) Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.21 crores Rekhachithram – 56.88 crores Officer On Duty – 55.08 crores Eko – 46.79 crores

