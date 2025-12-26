The third installment of James Cameron’s visually stunning sci-fi franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is now playing in theaters worldwide and has already collected an impressive $483.3 million globally. The Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña starrer earned $21.9 million on its second Wednesday from overseas markets, pushing its international total to $353.6 million. Combined with a domestic haul of $129.7 million, Avatar 3 has reached $483.3 million worldwide in just a week.

One of the most expensive films ever made, with a $400 million production budget (excluding marketing and other costs), the film has already crossed this figure. As it rapidly approaches the $500 million milestone, the blockbuster has overtaken several major 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Sinners. Next in its sights is the worldwide total of 2025’s highest-grossing horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites. But how much more does Avatar: Fire and Ash need to surpass it at the global box office?

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $129.7 million

International: $353.6 million

Worldwide: $483.3 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $177.8 million

International: $316.9 million

Worldwide: $494.7 million

As the above figures show, the Avatar threequel currently trails the horror blockbuster by approximately $11.4 million worldwide. Given its current momentum and strong international performance, it appears to be only a matter of time before Avatar: Fire and Ash overtakes The Conjuring: Last Rites at the global box office.

Now, the bigger question is: can the film eventually cross the $2 billion mark, matching the extraordinary box office feats of its predecessors? That answer will become clearer in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Break-Even Point

With a reported $400 million production budget, the film would need to earn around $1 billion worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Given its strong opening momentum and sustained global performance, Avatar: Fire and Ash is widely expected to comfortably surpass this break-even threshold. The real question now is how far beyond that mark it can ultimately climb by the end of its ongoing theatrical run.

What’s Avatar: Fire And Ash All About

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

