James Cameron’s film Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America. It is because of his strong collection on its first Monday at the domestic box office. Although it has surpassed Superman’s 1st Monday collection, the film failed to overtake Wicked: For Good and a few others. Scroll below for the deets.

The word of mouth for the film is positive, which will help it score at the box office. Since it underperformed on its opening weekend, it needs a strong word of mouth to turn its fate around. It will get a hike this weekend, as the Christmas holiday is here, and people will love to visit the theaters with their loved ones to witness this spectacle.

Avatar 3 crosses $100 million at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a solid $13.3 million on its first Monday. It witnessed a drop of just -45.2% from Sunday. With that, the film has crossed the $100 million mark, its first major milestone domestically. The domestic total of Avatar 3 after its first Monday is $102.5 million.

4th biggest 1st Monday of 2025

Avatar 3 has surpassed the $12.9 million first Monday collection of Superman to become the 4th biggest 1st Monday of 2025. The top spot is held by Lilo & Stitch, followed by Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Wicked: For Good.

Lilo & Stitch – $36.6 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $15 million Wicked: For Good – $14.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $13.3 million Superman – $12.9 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to cross the $200 million milestone in the upcoming weekend at the domestic box office. Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Oona Chaplin starrer Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

