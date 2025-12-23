It was a busy weekend ahead of Christmas this week. Four new Hollywood films released last week grabbed the spotlight with their debut weekend collections. One of them is The Housemaid, featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Although it has a strong head start, is it enough for the film to achieve its break-even target? How much does it even need to break even? Scroll below for the deets.

On the popular aggregate site, the film received a strong rating of 75% from critics, and according to their reviews, it is a clever nod to the pulpy thrillers that once ruled the multiplex. They further added that the film delivers slick entertainment, elevated by its darkly playful tone and a chillingly effective performance by Amanda.

All about the film’s box office performance in its opening weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Housemaid collected a solid $19.01 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It has only been released in North America and not overseas. The film is running in 3,015 theaters. After several flops, Blumhouse is expected to taste success with this one, finally. The same holds for Sydney Sweeney, who has faced a rough patch in her career over the past few months.

How much does the film need to break even at the box office?

According to multiple media reports, including ScreenRant, the estimated production budget of this Sydney Sweeney starrer thriller is $35 million. It is therefore in the moderate range. According to industry standards, a film needs to earn 2.5 times its production cost to break even at the box office. According to that rule, Amanda Seyfried’s film needs to gross around $87.5 million at the box office to break even.

Although the break-even target is below the $100 million mark, achieving it may not be easy due to intense competition. To add to its challenge, the film has not been released outside of its native country. But the Holidays are upon us, and it is expected to benefit over the Christmas and the New Year’s holiday corridor.

What is the film about?

After being released from prison, Millie Calloway [Sydney Sweeney] takes a job as a live-in maid for the wealthy Winchester family, only to uncover dark secrets and unsettling tensions within the household. As she navigates the family’s hidden dangers, Millie must rely on her wits and courage to survive. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

