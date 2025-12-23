Gal Gadot is a well-known actress who gained immense popularity after portraying the DC superhero, Wonder Woman. The actress remained in the news this year for her role in the film Snow White, in which she portrayed the Evil Queen. The Disney live-action film grabbed the spotlight for several reasons, and it is likely to impact Gadot’s success ratio in 2025. Scroll below for the deets.

Gal Gadot’s 2025 releases

The Wonder Woman star had only one theatrical release this year, and that was Snow White. She played the Evil Queen in the film, stepmother to Rachel Zegler‘s Snow White. Gadot’s Evil Queen received mixed-to-critical feedback, with debates centered on tone and execution rather than outright failure. While some viewers expected a more commanding or nuanced villain, others felt her portrayal aligned with the film’s fairy-tale sensibility.

Gal Gadot’s film is a live-action reimagining of Disney’s classic fairy tale. It follows Snow White, a kind-hearted princess whose beauty and compassion threaten the rule of her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen. Forced to flee the kingdom, Snow White finds refuge with seven unlikely companions while discovering her own inner strength. As the Queen’s obsession grows, Snow White must choose courage over fear to reclaim her voice and her destiny.

Gal Gadot’s success ratio in 2025

Snow White was a Disney tentpole movie with a massive budget, but it ultimately failed to turn a profit. Shrouded in several controversies, Gal’s film collected just $205.7 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. According to reports, the Disney movie was produced on a budget of $269 million, excluding marketing costs and other expenses. Therefore, it did not even recover its production cost, making Snow White a massive box office failure.

Snow White’s box-office failure leaves Gal Gadot with a 0% success ratio in 2025 so far, as the high-budget Disney remake failed to turn into a commercial win despite its scale and brand power.

Gal Gadot has also been part of In the Hand of Dante, which premiered out of competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in September. She reportedly has two more films in the pipeline – The Runner and Ruin.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid Box Office: Here’s How Much Sydney Sweeney-Starrer Thriller Needs To Break-Even

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News