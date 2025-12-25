Considering the rave reviews it got, Kalamkaval should have targeted a much bigger score, but now, it is heading towards a lifetime collection of less than 40 crore net at the Indian box office. Still, it has managed to emerge as a decent success story considering its budget of less than 30 crores. Also, it recently overtook Turbo to become Mammootty’s third-highest-grossing film domestically. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

On the third Wednesday, day 20, the Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller earned 26 lakh in India, showing a slight growth from day 19’s 20 lakh. During the weekdays of the third week, a steady trend has been witnessed so far, but the overall collection has been on the lower side. Speaking about the total collection, the film has earned 36.39 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 42.94 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.3 crores

Week 2 – 8.35 crores

Day 15 – 25 lakh

Day 16 – 38 lakh

Day 17 – 47 lakh

Day 18 – 18 lakh

Day 19 – 20 lakh

Day 20 – 26 lakh

Total – 36.39 crores

Kalamkaval is Mammootty’s 3rd highest-grosser post-COVID

Recently, Kalamkaval surpassed Turbo (34.55 crore net) to become Mammootty’s third-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will conclude its run in the same position as the next target, Kannur Squad (40.17 crore net), is out of reach. Bheeshma Parvam (43.78 crore net) is at the top.

Take a look at the India net collection of Mammootty’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Bheeshma Parvam – 43.78 crores Kannur Squad – 40.17 crores Kalamkaval – 36.39 crores (20 days) Turbo – 34.55 crores Bramayugam – 27.03 crores Rorschach – 19 crores Bazooka – 13.86 crores CBI 5: The Brain – 13.81 crores Kaathal – The Core – 10.87 crores Agent – 10.05 crores Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – 9.37 crores Yatra – 6.17 crores Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam – 5.02 crores Christopher – 4.05 crores

