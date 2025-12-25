Considering the rave reviews it got, Kalamkaval should have targeted a much bigger score, but now, it is heading towards a lifetime collection of less than 40 crore net at the Indian box office. Still, it has managed to emerge as a decent success story considering its budget of less than 30 crores. Also, it recently overtook Turbo to become Mammootty’s third-highest-grossing film domestically. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!
How much did Kalamkaval earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?
On the third Wednesday, day 20, the Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller earned 26 lakh in India, showing a slight growth from day 19’s 20 lakh. During the weekdays of the third week, a steady trend has been witnessed so far, but the overall collection has been on the lower side. Speaking about the total collection, the film has earned 36.39 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 42.94 crore gross.
Week-wise collection breakdown:
- Week 1 – 26.3 crores
- Week 2 – 8.35 crores
- Day 15 – 25 lakh
- Day 16 – 38 lakh
- Day 17 – 47 lakh
- Day 18 – 18 lakh
- Day 19 – 20 lakh
- Day 20 – 26 lakh
Total – 36.39 crores
Kalamkaval is Mammootty’s 3rd highest-grosser post-COVID
Recently, Kalamkaval surpassed Turbo (34.55 crore net) to become Mammootty’s third-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will conclude its run in the same position as the next target, Kannur Squad (40.17 crore net), is out of reach. Bheeshma Parvam (43.78 crore net) is at the top.
Take a look at the India net collection of Mammootty’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):
- Bheeshma Parvam – 43.78 crores
- Kannur Squad – 40.17 crores
- Kalamkaval – 36.39 crores (20 days)
- Turbo – 34.55 crores
- Bramayugam – 27.03 crores
- Rorschach – 19 crores
- Bazooka – 13.86 crores
- CBI 5: The Brain – 13.81 crores
- Kaathal – The Core – 10.87 crores
- Agent – 10.05 crores
- Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – 9.37 crores
- Yatra – 6.17 crores
- Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam – 5.02 crores
- Christopher – 4.05 crores
