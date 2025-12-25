The ongoing Christmas holiday season has provided a solid boost to several American releases, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is among the beneficiaries. Despite facing stiff competition from the theatrical juggernaut Avatar: Fire and Ash, the horror sequel managed to earn a respectable $2 million in North America on its third Tuesday – a modest 3.1% drop from the previous Tuesday. As a result, the film’s domestic total now stands at $113 million. If current momentum continues, it is projected to finish its North American run with a total of between $120 million and $140 million.

On the global front, the film has continued to climb the 2025 box office chart, currently ranked as the 22nd highest-grossing release of the year, as per Box Office Mojo. With a current global tally of $206.4 million, it has recently surpassed the worldwide totals of Snow White ($205.7 million) and One Battle After Another ($205.2 million). After nearly three weeks in theaters, the sequel is on the verge of overtaking a low-budget horror movie that delivered a return of over 40 times its production budget – the 2011 found-footage film Paranormal Activity 3. Let’s break down how much more Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. Paranormal Activity 3 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Paranormal Activity 3 compare at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $113 million

International: $93.4 million

Worldwide: $206.4 million

Paranormal Activity 3 – Box Office Summary

North America: $104 million

International: $103 million

Worldwide: $207 million

As the above numbers show, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is currently trailing the third Paranormal Activity installment by a slim margin of roughly $600K, in worldwide earnings. Given its steady global run and the added boost from the Christmas holiday season, it appears only a matter of time before the horror sequel overtakes the found-footage hit at the global box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs. Paranormal Activity Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 stacks up against every entry in the Paranormal Activity series at the global box office, based on Box Office Mojo figures:

Paranormal Activity (2009): $193.4 million Paranormal Activity 2 (2010): $177.5 million Paranormal Activity 3 (2011): $207 million Paranormal Activity 4 (2012): $142.8 million Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014): $90.9 million Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015): $78.9 million

Based on these figures, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has already outgrossed the worldwide totals of every Paranormal Activity film except the third installment. With the sequel currently just shy of overtaking Paranormal Activity 3’s global haul, it is widely expected to surpass the franchise’s highest-grossing entry soon.

More About Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it, as he struggles to survive the night once more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Official Trailer

