Timothee Chalamet scored the highest per-theater average for an A24 film, collecting strong numbers from a handful of theaters only. The film is now being released fully in North America and is projected to earn strong numbers on its opening weekend at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film features Timothee as Marty Mauser, an aspiring table tennis champion. The character is loosely based on real-life table tennis player Marty Reisman. Additionally, the movie features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in supporting roles.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Variety’s report, Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme is set to earn strong numbers at the box office on its opening weekend. It is tracking to earn between $12 million and $20 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Initially, the film was tracking to earn between $7 million and $12 million. The change is drastic and showcases the star power of Timothee.

Timothee‘s film was released in only six theaters last week and still delivered a huge $875k during its opening weekend, despite being a limited release. It means an incredible $145.8k per-theatre average, the highest-ever for an A24 film and the best since La La Land’s $176k in 2016. The sports comedy drama by Josh Safdie is set for a nationwide release this Friday.

What is the film about?

Marty Supreme is a table tennis drama set in New York City during the 1950s, where up-and-coming ping-pong star Marty Mauser goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. The story follows his relentless rise through the underground table tennis scene, the personal sacrifices he makes along the way, and the fierce rivalries that test his ambition, resilience, and hunger to be the best.

Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme will be released nationwide on December 25.

