Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has entered its final stage of theatrical run, and the film has had a good run at the worldwide box office so far. Recently, it crossed the 80 crore mark globally, becoming the superstar’s third film to achieve the feat. Currently, the film is the actor’s third-highest-grossing film of all time and is very close to claiming the second spot. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

As per the latest update, the Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller earned just 20 lakh in India on the third Tuesday, day 19. Overall, it has earned 36.13 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 42.63 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 38.25 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection stands at 80.88 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 36.13 crores

India gross – 42.63 crores

Overseas gross – 38.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 80.88 crores

Soon to become Mammootty’s second-highest-grossing film

With 80.88 crore gross, Kalamkaval is currently Mammootty’s third-highest-grossing film globally. Before concluding the run, it will surpass Kannur Squad (81.9 crore gross) and become the actor’s second-highest-grossing film. The difference between the two movies is just 1.02 crores, which will be easily covered in the next few days.

Take a look at Mammootty’s top 5 grossers globally:

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crores Kannur Squad – 81.9 crores Kalamkaval – 80.88 (19 days) Madhura Raja – 78.38 crores Turbo – 72.76 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, Kalamkaval also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles. It was produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany. It was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

