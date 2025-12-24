The Christmas holidays are proving to be a strong period for the Hollywood industry. One of the beneficiaries of this boom is the supernatural horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which grossed an impressive $1.7 million on its third Monday in North America. This marks a healthy 15.1% increase over the previous Monday.

The boost has taken the film’s domestic earnings to $111 million, with projections pointing toward a total of $120 million to $140 million in North America. On the global box office front, the horror sequel has already crossed the $200 million milestone with a worldwide tally of $204.4 million.

It is now just inches away from overtaking its next target, One Battle After Another ($205.2 million), needing less than $1 million to surpass it. As its theatrical run continues, the film has also managed to outgross the worldwide earnings of Vanilla Sky, the underrated psychological thriller starring Tom Cruise.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 vs. Vanilla Sky – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $111 million

International: $93.4 million

Worldwide: $204.4 million

Vanilla Sky – Box Office Summary

North America: $100.6 million

International: $102.8 million

Worldwide: $203.4 million

As the figures above indicate, the supernatural horror sequel has already surpassed the global earnings of the Tom Cruise-led psychological thriller film by roughly $1 million. With its theatrical run still ongoing this holiday season, the gap is expected to widen further.

How Far Is Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 From The First Film?

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s finished its theatrical run with a strong $291.6 million worldwide haul. In comparison, the sequel is currently trailing its predecessor by roughly $87.2 million globally. Given its current pace and competition from ongoing releases such as Avatar: The Way of Water, it appears unlikely that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be able to close this gap fully in its remaining theatrical run.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Plot

Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel follows Mike Schmidt as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza reopens with new animatronics. Strange deaths and terrifying events begin again, pulling Mike deeper into the restaurant’s dark history and the evil forces still haunting it.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Trailer:

