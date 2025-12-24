Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has already emerged as a major disappointment at the worldwide box office and is set to enter the final stage of its theatrical run soon. Made on a reported budget of 200 crores, the film is heading towards an underwhelming lifetime collection of below 125 crore gross globally. Amidst this, it is on track to become Tollywood’s eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

In India, the Tollywood biggie scored an estimated 1 crore on its second Tuesday, day 12, pushing the total sum to 86.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 102.07 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 12.1 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at 114.17 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 86.5 crores

India gross – 102.07 crores

Overseas gross – 12.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 114.17 crores

Soon to become Tollywood’s 8th highest-grossing of 2025

With 114.17 crore gross in the kitty, Akhanda 2 is already Tollywood’s ninth-highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. In the next few days, it will surpass Hari Hara Veera Mallu (117.4 crore gross) to claim the eighth spot. The difference between the two movies is just 3.23 crores, which is expected to be covered during the third weekend.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025 globally:

OG – 294.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.02 crores Game Changer – 185.06 crores Mirai – 147.35 crores Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 125.75 crores HIT: The Third Case – 120.54 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.4 crores Akhanda 2 – 114.17 crores Thandel – 89.45 crores

More about the film

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the Akhanda sequel also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. It was produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment. It was released on December 12, 2025.

