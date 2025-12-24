Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar continues to enjoy a historic run, and nobody really knows when it will stop. With the Christmas festive season and New Year celebrations on the lines, the magnum opus is ready to dominate the Indian box office again and pull off some crazy numbers. For day 20, the third Wednesday, it has registered unbelievable numbers in advance booking, selling over 2 lakh tickets across the country. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar scores fantastic numbers in day 20 advance booking!

Moving straightaway to the numbers, the Bollywood spy action thriller sold 2.18 lakh tickets for day 20 through advance booking. In terms of collection, the film has grossed a huge 6.13 crores through pre-sales of the third Wednesday. This is an unbelievable number, higher than the opening-day pre-sales collection of many Bollywood biggies in 2025.

Out of 2.18 lakh tickets sold, the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) have contributed a sale of 1.17 lakh tickets. It includes a sale of 58K tickets from PVR properties. Inox sold 37K tickets in advance for day 20. Cinepolis witnessed a sale of 22K tickets. The numbers are simply superb, and in the coming years, great efforts will be needed to achieve such bookings on the weekdays of the third week.

Dhurandhar day 20 prediction

While advance booking is already huge, Dhurandhar will also score big through over-the-counter ticket sales, especially in evening and night shows, as tomorrow (December 25) is a Christmas holiday. With a strong chance of going overdrive in the night shows, the film aims to score 22-23 crore net at the Indian box office on day 20.

With 22-23 crores, Dhurandhar is all set to register the biggest third Wednesday in the history of Indian cinema. It is all set to overtake Pushpa 2‘s 19.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It will cross Baahubali 2’s 12 crore net by a big margin.

