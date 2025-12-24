The Bollywood romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is arriving in theatres tomorrow, i.e., on December 25, 2025. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer is expected to enter the top 10 Christmas openers of all time in Bollywood. It has witnessed an impressive jump in advance booking in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Picks up the momentum in pre-sales

According to Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri registered advance booking worth 1.94 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 at the Indian box office. It saw an impressive jump of 208% in the last 24 hours as the word-of-mouth grew. The ticket sales have also surged to a whopping 50K.

Maharashtra continues to be the leading circuit, but Delhi is also giving a tough fight. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab are among other circuits that are picking up the pace.

Beats Kesari Chapter 2

The last 48 hours were going to be crucial for Tu Meri Main…, but so far it has lived upto the expectation. It not only surpassed the pre-sales of Bhool Chuk Maaf (88 lakhs) but also left behind Ananya Panday’s last film, Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores). Its upcoming targets are Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2.54 crores), De De Pyaar De 2 (2.79 crores), and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores), among others.

How is it performing among romantic releases of 2025?

In the last 24 hours, Kartik Aaryan starrer will enter the top 5 pre-sales of romantic grossers of 2025. It is on track to beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which concluded its final advance booking for day 1 at 2.54 crores. Post that, it will be competing against De De Pyaar De 2 and other Bollywood biggies.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 for Bollywood romantic films:

Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 5.65 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 2.86 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 2.79 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 2.54 crores

