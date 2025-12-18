After making waves in theaters, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is ready to take its intense romance beyond the big screen. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the film explores love at its most obsessive and consuming, leaving audiences torn between desire and destruction. For those eagerly waiting to watch or rewatch the film on OTT, the wait is finally over.

With strong performances and a story rooted in emotional extremes, the romance drama is now gearing up for its digital run, giving fans another chance to experience its madness from home. Get ready for a winter soaked in love, passion, and deewaniyat as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat makes its digital release.

When & Where To Stream Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat?

The romantic drama will make its world digital premiere on December 26, 2025, streaming exclusively on ZEE5. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the film offers viewers a chance to revisit its intense emotions from the comfort of home.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Story

Set against a backdrop of power and emotional chaos, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows Vikramaditya (Harshvardhan Rane), a man whose love knows no limits. His intense obsession collides with Adaa (Sonam Bajwa), a fiercely independent woman who refuses to lose herself to love. What begins as a passionate connection soon spirals into a storm of possessiveness, emotional conflict, and heartbreak, questioning how far love should be allowed to go.

Backed by strong supporting performances from Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera, the film delivers a gripping emotional journey that will take the audience from fiery desire to heartbreaking turmoil in a span of 2 hours. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced under the banner of Desi Movies Factory by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain.

Cast Speaks About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane said, “Vikramaditya is driven entirely by passion — he loves with all his heart and fights with everything he has. There’s a raw madness and a surprising warmth within him. Seeing audiences respond so strongly in theatres was incredibly rewarding, and I’m excited for many more viewers to experience that intensity as the film premieres on ZEE5 this holiday season.”

Sonam Bajwa said, “Adaa is strong, fearless and fiercely protective of her heart. But when love finds her, it unsettles her in ways she never imagined. Portraying her was an emotional journey, and the overwhelming response in theatres made it even more special. This year has been truly memorable with 3 Hindi releases, and I’m excited to end it on a high with the world digital premiere of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on ZEE5 this festive season.”

Director Milap Zaveri added, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was born from the idea that love, when taken to its extremes, can be both intoxicating and destructive. Seeing audiences connect so deeply with the film in theatres was incredibly gratifying. With its digital premiere on ZEE5, the story now reaches a much wider audience, allowing viewers to experience its passion, intensity, and emotional chaos in a more intimate, personal space this holiday season. We hope the movie reaches greater heights via its worldwide release on ZEE5”.

