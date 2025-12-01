Harshvardhan Rane starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has finally come to an end of its theatrical run. It was released on October 21, 2025, and enjoyed over 40 days at the box office. The romantic drama, directed by Milap Zaveri, is a superhit and the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood romantic film of 2025. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn in India?

As per the final update, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat concluded its box office run in India, amassing 85.80 crores net. It faced a head-on clash with Thamma and also battled against De De Pyaar De 2, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), among other rivals at the ticket windows. It would be safe to say that Sonam Bajwa co-starrer surpassed all obstacles to emerge as a success.

It’s a superhit!

Harshvardhan Rane starrer was reportedly mounted at a low budget of 25 crores. In its lifetime, it accumulated returns of 60.80 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI wrapped up at 243.2%. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat wrapped up as a superhit at the Indian box office.

Harshvardhan Rane’s debut in the 100 crore club worldwide!

The Bollywood romantic drama wrapped up its worldwide run, collecting 117.74 crore gross. This includes its overseas lifetime of 16.50 crores. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat marks the first film of Harshvardhan Rane in the 100 crore club at the global box office.

It is also the 3rd highest Bollywood romantic grosser of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Check out the worldwide box office collection of Bollywood’s top 5 romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 570.67 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 125.42 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 117.74 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 108.11 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crores

List of box office records

Harshvardhan Rane’s highest-grossing film in India and worldwide.

Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in India and worldwide.

Milap Zaveri‘s 2nd highest-grossing film in India.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 85.80 crores

ROI: 243.2%

India gross: 101.24 crores

Overseas gross: 16.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 117.74 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 31: 100% Jump In Last 24 Hours, But Will Miss Shehnaaz Gill’s #3 Post-COVID Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News