Bollywood romantic comedy drama De De Pyaar De 2 is now facing competition from Tere Ishk Mein at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer has managed to beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and become the 2nd highest romantic grosser of 2025. Scroll below for the day 17 report!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Anshul Sharma’s directorial added 1.40 crore to the kitty on day 17. It witnessed a slight growth from the 1.35 crore garnered on the third Saturday. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has now stolen the thunder, giving every competitor a run for their money!

The overall box office collection in India stands at 86.80 crores net after 17 days. T-Series and Luv Films’ production is mounted at an estimated cost of 135 crores. The makers have recovered 64% of the total budget so far. Starting December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar will join the battle, which means Ajay Devgn starrer has a limited time to enter the safe zone.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Weekend 3: 3.6 crores

Total: 86.80 crores

Emerges as the #2 Bollywood romantic grosser of 2025

De De Pyaar De 2 has finally surpassed Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (85.78 crores) in India. It is now the second highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood, only behind Saiyaara (337.69 crores).

Here are the top 10 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 86.80 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.78 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores Loveyapa: 7.69 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 17

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 86.80 crores

Budget recovery: 64%

India gross: 102.42 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1: It’s A War Against Ramleela, Will Ranveer Singh’s Film Enter His Top 5 Openers In History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News