Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, and Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein has concluded its opening weekend on a victorious note. It remained the #1 choice of the audience, dominating every single competitor, including De De Pyaar De 2. The romantic drama has now scored the 2nd-highest debut weekend for a romantic film in 2025. Scroll below for the day 3 detailed report.

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn in its opening weekend?

According to the official update, Tere Ishk Mein added 20.07 crores to the kitty on day 3, across all languages. It minted 19.32 crores from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 75 lakhs came from the Tamil release. Compared to 17.32 crores garnered on Saturday, it witnessed a further improvement of 16% in box office collection!

The opening weekend has concluded at 53.20 crore net, which is approximately 62.77 crores in gross earnings. Dhanush & Kriti Sanon’s film is currently the 8th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. Today, it will swiftly beat Param Sundari (54.85 crores), Metro In Dino (56.3 crores), and possibly even Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (57.48 crores) to enter the top 5.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 15.81 crores

Day 2: 17.32 crores

Day 3: 20.07 crores

Total: 53.20 crores

Records the 2nd biggest romantic opening weekend of 2025

Tere Ishk Mein has axed every single romantic weekend of 2025 except Saiyaara. It has crossed Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat by a considerable margin to clock the 2nd highest opening weekend for a romantic film.

Here are the opening weekend collections of Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India net):

Saiyaara: 84.50 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 53.20 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 48.34 crores (6-day) De De Pyaar De 2: 38.22 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 32.12 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Param Sundari: 28.48 crores Metro In Dino: 18.65 crores Dhadak 2: 11.97 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 53.20 crores

India gross: 62.77 crores

